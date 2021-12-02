Ugandan troops deploy in eastern DR Congo in anti-rebel operation

Beni, DR Congo, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ugandan troops stepped up their deployment in eastern DR Congo on Wednesday, witnesses said, on the second day of an operation against the notorious ADF rebel group launched in cooperation with Kinshasa.

"Right now, at noon, they are arriving aboard armour-plated cars, with escorts from members of the local security services," Tony Kitambala, a freelance journalist based in North Kivu province, said at Nobili on the border.

Ugandan soldiers were seen crossing there into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday after their armed forces launched air and artillery strikes from within Ugandan territory.

The target is the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) -- a group blamed for massacres in eastern DRC and attacks in the Ugandan capital, and which the so-called Islamic State describes as an affiliate.