Ugandan Weightlifter Missing As Tokyo Marks Week To Covid-hit Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Ugandan weightlifter missing as Tokyo marks week to Covid-hit Olympics

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Japanese authorities were searching for a Ugandan weightlifter on Friday after he went missing just a week before the Tokyo Olympics, which have sparked public opposition over their coronavirus risks.

Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, who was taking part in a training camp near Osaka, failed to turn up to a Covid-19 test and was not in his hotel room.

His disappearance comes with intense scrutiny in Japan over the risk of virus infections spreading from the postponed 2020 Games, as cases surge in the country.

On Friday, the government said it had asked organisers to investigate reports of Games participants breaking virus rules, a day after Olympic chief Thomas Bach insisted the regulations "are working, and they are enforced".

Among thousands of Games-related arrivals in July, only a handful of positive cases have been recorded.

But ahead of the opening ceremony on July 23, Tokyo is under a virus state of emergency and has in recent days recorded its highest infection numbers since January.

Organisers have been forced to bar spectators from all events in Tokyo and most venues elsewhere, while athletes, officials and staff face strict anti-virus measures including regular testing and limits on their movement.

Ten positive cases, including one athlete, have emerged among Games participants in the past two days.

Further cases have been found among teams arriving for training camps, with Japanese media reporting Friday that a member of Nigeria's delegation had been hospitalised after testing positive at the airport.

Ssekitoleko's disappearance in Izumisano city comes after two members of Uganda's delegation tested positive in Japan, including a coach who was isolated at the airport.

"The city is making all efforts to search for the individual. We have reported the matter to police," a statement from city authorities said.

Japan has seen a smaller Covid-19 outbreak than many countries, with fewer than 15,000 deaths despite avoiding harsh lockdowns, but only around 20 percent of the population is fully vaccinated so far.

