(@FahadShabbir)

KAMPALA, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Uganda's annual headline inflation rate for the year ending November 2021 increased to 2.6 percent from 1.9 percent in October, the country's statistics bureau said here on Tuesday.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) said the difference is attributed to the increase in the prices of commodities.

Core inflation for the period under review increased to 2.6 percent from 2.1 percent in October.

"This is mainly attributed to Annual 'Other Goods' Inflation that increased to 3.5 percent for the 12 months to November 2021, up from 3.0 percent in October 2021," the UBOS said.

The agency also said during the period under review, annual Energy Fuel and Utilities (EFU) inflation increased to 2.0 percent, up from minus 0.2 percent in October.