Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine said early Friday that the country's election had seen "widespread fraud and violence", but he remained positive as votes were counted under an internet blackout.

"Despite the widespread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers," Wine tweeted shortly after midnight local time, managing to bypass the blockage.