Uganda's Cheptegei Wins Men's 5000 Metres Olympic Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Uganda's Cheptegei wins men's 5000 metres Olympic title

Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Joshua Cheptegei made up for his silver in the 10,000 metres to win the 5000m Olympic title on Friday, succeeding two-time champion Mo Farah.

The 24-year-old Ugandan world record holder in the distance timed 12min 58.15sec.

Canada's Mohammed Ahmed won silver in 12:58.61 and the USA's Paul Chelimo the bronze in 12:59.05.

