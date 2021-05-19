UrduPoint.com
Uganda's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpass 43,000: Ministry

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- Ugandan Ministry of Health on Wednesday said the country has registered 164 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase in the last three months, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 43,094.

Out of the 2,450 samples tested Monday, 164 contacts and alerts cases, 58 of them in the capital, Kampala, turned positive for the novel coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement issued here.

The statement said a total of 42,429 recoveries and 350 deaths have been registered since the outbreak was declared in the east African country in March last year.

The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 has hit 466,823 people, according to the ministry

