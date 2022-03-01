UrduPoint.com

Uganda's Inflation Rises To 3.2 Pct In February: Statistics Agency

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Uganda's inflation rises to 3.2 pct in February: statistics agency

KAMPALA, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The increase in prices of commodities and services over the last 12 months, ending February 2022 have pushed Uganda's inflation to 3.2 percent up from 2.7 percent registered in January, the country's statistics agency has said.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) in a Consumer price Index report issued here on Monday said the rise in inflation was driven by the increase in prices of education services, furnishings, household equipment and routine households that all went up by 9 percent.

The statistic agency said during the period restaurants and accommodations services went by 3.2 percent, clothing and footwear 2.5 percent, transport 0.6 percent, personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods 4.

6 percent.

The core inflation for the 12 months to February 2022 increased to 3.1 in February 2022, up from 2.3 percent registered in January 2022, according to the agency.

The increase is attributed to annual Other Goods Inflation that increased to 5.1 for the 12 months to February 2022 up from 4.3 in January 2022.

The annual Energy Fuel and Utilities Inflation (EFU) increased to 7 percent, up from 6.5 percent in January 2022. The increase in EFU Inflation, according to the UBOS, was due to annual Liquid Energy fuels that increased to 25.2 percent in February 2022 up from 22.6 percent in January. Specifically, annual petrol inflation increased to 34 percent in February 2022 up from 30.5 percent registered in January 2022.

