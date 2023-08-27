(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Ugandan Victor Kiplangat won the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday after producing a devastating final third to leave his rivals trailing in his wake.

The Commonwealth champion clocked a winning time of 2hr 08min 53sec on the streets of the Hungarian capital after breaking free in the last 15 kilometers.

Israel's Ethiopian-born Maru Teferi followed up on his European silver last year with second place in 2:09.12, while Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase took bronze (2:09.

19).

"This has been my dream and it has come true at last," said Kiplangat.

"Last year I was Commonwealth Games champion and that made me think this year I must become world champion. Now my prayers have been answered and hopefully next year in Paris I will become Olympic champion too."Kiplangat added: "It was hard today because it was so hot but I felt comfortable because I prepared well for this weather. I knew it was possible because I had trained well."