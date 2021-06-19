UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda's President Imposes Lockdown To Fight Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Uganda's president imposes lockdown to fight coronavirus

KAMPALA, Uganda (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :- Ugandans were instructed Friday by the nation's president to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We should minimize infection so that we are able to treat those who are infected," he said in an address to the nation. "Two weeks ago, only 61 districts had COVID19 cases but now 108 districts have cases. People should stay at home." Museveni banned public transport and cross-border movements of people. Operations of schools, churches, mosques, bars and dancing halls and discos have been suspended for 42 days.

And the carrying of passengers on motorcycles has also been banned.

A few months ago, the pandemic daily death rate was one to two but recently it has soared to more than 40.

On Friday, 42 deaths were recorded. On June 13, there were five fatalities.

Three months ago, daily infections were about 50 but 1,564 were recorded Friday.

On June 14, a total of 1,122 new cases were registered.

Uganda has recorded 68,778 cases and 584 deaths since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

16 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

30 minutes ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

31 minutes ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

38 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.