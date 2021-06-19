KAMPALA, Uganda (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :- Ugandans were instructed Friday by the nation's president to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We should minimize infection so that we are able to treat those who are infected," he said in an address to the nation. "Two weeks ago, only 61 districts had COVID19 cases but now 108 districts have cases. People should stay at home." Museveni banned public transport and cross-border movements of people. Operations of schools, churches, mosques, bars and dancing halls and discos have been suspended for 42 days.

And the carrying of passengers on motorcycles has also been banned.

A few months ago, the pandemic daily death rate was one to two but recently it has soared to more than 40.

On Friday, 42 deaths were recorded. On June 13, there were five fatalities.

Three months ago, daily infections were about 50 but 1,564 were recorded Friday.

On June 14, a total of 1,122 new cases were registered.

Uganda has recorded 68,778 cases and 584 deaths since the pandemic began.