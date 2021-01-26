UrduPoint.com
Uganda's Trade Deficit Widens In November

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Uganda's trade deficit in November 2020 increased to 294.48 million U.S. Dollars from 251.12 million dollars registered in the previous month, said Uganda's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The increase was mainly due to a higher import bill, the ministry said in its monthly report for December 2020 released here. Compared with November 2019, the trade deficit widened by 111.27 million dollars, it said.

