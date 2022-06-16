UrduPoint.com

Uganda's U18 Women's Basketball Team Beats Tanzania In Regional Qualifier

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Uganda's U18 women's basketball team beats Tanzania in regional qualifier

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:Uganda's Junior Gazelles defeated Tanzania 71-50 here on Wednesday to maintain their unbeaten run at the 2022 Federation of International Basketball Afrobasket Zone V under-18 qualifiers.

Immaculate Adongpiny was Uganda's highest scorer with 13 points, while Mariam Namukwaya and Darlene Tashobya picked 12 and 10 points respectively.

Tanzania's Nelious Mbugeni came out top for her team on the scoring sheet with eight points.

With the victory, Uganda, who beat Rwanda in their first game on Tuesday, now tops the U18 women's table with four points.

"I am happy that after very tough two quarters, my players returned determined and played a better game. We need to keep working hard so that we win the next two matches against the same sides," said Uganda's head coach Ali Mavita.

On men's part, Uganda's Junior Silverbacks lost their opening match 59-38 to Rwanda on Monday but recovered to stop Tanzania 48-36 on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Same Tanzania Rwanda Uganda Women Top Coach

Recent Stories

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

1 hour ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

2 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

4 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.