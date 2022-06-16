KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:Uganda's Junior Gazelles defeated Tanzania 71-50 here on Wednesday to maintain their unbeaten run at the 2022 Federation of International Basketball Afrobasket Zone V under-18 qualifiers.

Immaculate Adongpiny was Uganda's highest scorer with 13 points, while Mariam Namukwaya and Darlene Tashobya picked 12 and 10 points respectively.

Tanzania's Nelious Mbugeni came out top for her team on the scoring sheet with eight points.

With the victory, Uganda, who beat Rwanda in their first game on Tuesday, now tops the U18 women's table with four points.

"I am happy that after very tough two quarters, my players returned determined and played a better game. We need to keep working hard so that we win the next two matches against the same sides," said Uganda's head coach Ali Mavita.

On men's part, Uganda's Junior Silverbacks lost their opening match 59-38 to Rwanda on Monday but recovered to stop Tanzania 48-36 on Tuesday.