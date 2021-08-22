UrduPoint.com

Ugas Stuns Pacquiao To Retain WBA Welterweight Crown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 10:50 AM

Ugas stuns Pacquiao to retain WBA welterweight crown

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Cuba's Yordenis Ugas upset Manny Pacquiao to retain his WBA welterweight crown on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision after a bruising 12-round battle at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ugas -- drafted in at the 11th hour after Pacquiao's original opponent Errol Spence Jr. withdrew through injury -- dominated the Filipino icon with his jab and cleaner punching to win on all three cards by 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

3 hours ago
 Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

11 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

11 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.