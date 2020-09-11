UrduPoint.com
UK Adds Portugal, Hungary To Virus Quarantine List

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

UK adds Portugal, Hungary to virus quarantine list

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The British government said Thursday it was reinstating Portugal and adding Hungary to its coronavirus quarantine list, as it seeks to seeks to limit new Covid-19 cases from abroad.

"Data shows we need to remove PORTUGAL (minus the AZORES and MADEIRA), HUNGARY, FRENCH POLYNESIA and REUNION from the travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe," Transport Minister Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.

The new restrictions requiring all arrivals from the countries to self-isolate for 14 days will come into force from 0300 GMT on Saturday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

