UK Admits Planned Brexit Deal Change 'breaks International Law'
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:20 PM
London, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A British minister admitted on Tuesday that government plans not to apply parts of the European Union divorce deal relating to Northern Ireland breaks international law.
"Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way," Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told MPs, but said there were "clear precedents" for such a move.