UK advises under-40s get alternative to AstraZeneca jab

London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The scientific committee overseeing Britain's coronavirus vaccination programme on Friday recommended that under-40s are offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it was taking the "precautionary approach" for adults aged 30-39, after assessment of blood clot risks.