UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Agrees First Major Post-Brexit Trade Deal With Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

London, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday said it had secured its first major post-Brexit trade agreement -- a free trade deal with Japan -- the day after bitter wranglings with the European Union.

The Department for International Trade said the deal will increase trade with Japan by some £15.2 billion ($19.5 billion, 16.5 billion Euros).

The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was agreed in principle by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Japan Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu during a video call on Friday.

It builds on the broad EU-Japan deal that came into effect last year, but which will no longer apply to Britain from December 31.

Britain left the EU in January but agreed a standstill transition until the end of the year -- and is racing to strike both replica and new trade agreements before that date.

"This is a historic moment for the UK and Japan as our first major post-Brexit trade deal," said Truss.

"The agreement we have negotiated -- in record time and in challenging circumstances -- goes far beyond the existing EU deal, as it secures new wins for British businesses in our great manufacturing, food and drink, and tech industries."The deal was an "important step" towards joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, she added.

Britain is locked in increasingly fractious talks with the EU over its future trading relationship, with Brussels on Thursday threatening legal action over contentious Brexit legislation that would violate the binding divorce treaty agreed last year.

Related Topics

European Union Divorce Brussels United Kingdom Japan Brexit January December From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz shares heartfelt note on 2nd death an ..

30 minutes ago

France's Macron Says Southern Europe Ready for Dia ..

31 minutes ago

Terrorist gets five-year imprisonment

31 minutes ago

Jordan says massive explosion rocks army base in Z ..

37 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4.5 million as 96 ..

37 minutes ago

S.Korea's export keeps falling in first 10 days of ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.