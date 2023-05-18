UrduPoint.com

UK Airline EasyJet Cuts Losses On Strong Demand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UK airline EasyJet cuts losses on strong demand

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :British airline EasyJet said Thursday it had slashed first-half net losses on strengthening demand from holidaymakers, as the aviation sector recovers from Covid.

The group faced a loss after taxation of £307 million ($382 million) in the six months to the end of March, a results statement said.

That compared with a loss of £431 million in the same period a year earlier, when the sector was hit by staff shortages as demand rebounded after the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The carrier, which is based in Luton north of London, added that revenues soared 80 percent to £2.7 billion on higher ticket prices and increased capacity, and gave a bright summer outlook.

Costs, however, leapt 52 percent to £3.1 billion on a "significantly" increased jet fuel bill and "industry-wide" inflationary pressures.

"EasyJet's optimised network combined with the strong demand seen for flights and holidays, enhanced revenue capabilities and operational resilience, means we enter the summer with confidence," said chief executive Johan Lundgren.

"Recent research has shown that travel is the number one priority for household discretionary spend with customers safeguarding their holidays and increasingly opting for low-cost airlines and brands which provide great value." The results come after EasyJet upgraded its annual profit forecast twice earlier this year, as holidaymakers shrug off Britain's cost-of-living crisis.

EasyJet said last month that pre-tax profit will beat expectations of £260 million for its current financial year that runs to September.

The carrier had already been expected to rebound into the black as the industry recovers from Covid fallout, having logged three annual losses in a row.

The aviation sector is flying high after a tumultuous period sparked by the coronavirus crisis, which erupted in early 2020 to ground flights, sparking massive job cuts and huge losses.

Related Topics

Holidays Job London Same Luton March September 2020 From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

30 minutes ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

41 minutes ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at â€˜Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.