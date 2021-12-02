UrduPoint.com

UK And Belgium Pledge To Step Up Efforts On Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:50 AM

UK and Belgium pledge to step up efforts on migrants

London, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Britain and Belgium have promised to cooperate more closely to tackle irregular migration, after 27 people died when their dinghy capsized as they tried to cross the Channel.

The pledge is part of a wider bilateral deal signed by prime ministers Boris Johnson and Alexander De Croo after a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the government in London said.

It came after Britain was prevented from joining a meeting of European interior ministers last weekend to try to crack down on people-smuggling gangs behind the crossings.

Frozen out of the talks, London has embarked on its own efforts to tackle the issue, with Home Secretary Priti Patel reported to be planning a tour of European capitals.

London and Brussels promised improvements in detecting and stopping irregular migration at the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, and along the Belgian coast.

They also pledged to "improve joint working on illegal flows, including to disrupt human trafficking and human smuggling networks and prevent loss of life".

The two countries also said they would work with others to secure closer cooperation on "small boats in order to prevent illegal sea crossing towards the UK".

That included trying to stop "secondary movements" of migrants with the Schengen free-movement area of the European Union, they added.

The British government is under pressure at home because of the record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel from northern France this year.

Johnson's pitch to leave the EU in 2016 was based on "taking back control" of Britain's borders, but doing so now Britain is out of the bloc has proved more problematic.

Patel's invitation to the talks was withdrawn after French outrage at a British suggestion that migrants are sent back to the EU and that France forces boats back to its coast.

The Times newspaper on Wednesday reported that the interior minister was planning to visit her counterparts in Italy, Belgium, and Berlin to try to solve the crisis.

Patel's department declined to comment on her travel plans when contacted by AFP.

But a spokesperson said: "The government will continue to push for greater cooperation with all European partners."

Related Topics

Interior Minister France European Union Visit Died Brussels London Berlin Italy United Kingdom Belgium Turkish Lira 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.