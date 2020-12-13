UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK And EU Ditch Deadline And Pursue Brexit Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :British and European negotiators were sent back to work Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their supposed make-or-break deadline.

The pair had said last week they would decide whether an agreement was possible by the end of Sunday, but after a cross-Channel crisis call they agreed to "go the extra mile".

"We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics," von der Leyen said in a video message, reading out a joint statement agreed with Johnson.

"Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days." The EU's Michel Barnier and Britain's David Frost held talks late on Saturday and early on Sunday. They have been alternating between the capitals but a European official said that, for the moment, they would remain in Brussels.

In their joint statement, the leaders said: "We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached." But speaking for himself, Johnson insisted that agreement was far from sure with less than three weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

"I'm afraid we're still very far apart on some key things, but where there's life there's hope," he told reporters.

"The UK certainly won't be walking away from the talks. I still think there's a deal to be done if our partners want to do it," he added, four days after he and von der Leyen had said they would pull the plug on talks on Sunday if no breakthrough was in sight.

Johnson said Britain "would be as creative as we possibly can" -- amid reports that the sides are nearing a deal on how to respond if their regulations diverge over time and threaten fair competition.

But Britain could not compromise on the "fundamental nature" of Brexit, controlling UK laws and fisheries, he said.

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs driving up prices and generating paperwork for importers, and the failed negotiation could poison relations between London and Brussels for years to come.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels London David Reading United Kingdom Brexit Sunday Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Association takes part in Forum for ..

34 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating the expe ..

41 seconds ago

Moro Hub joins forces with US-based Facilio to boo ..

16 minutes ago

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.