UK announced to double its imports from Pakistan

alondon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday announced to double its imports from Pakistan from Pound 400 million to Pound 1 billion.

Announcement to this effect was made by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, London.

Qureshi and the British Foreign Secretary on the occasion reaffirmed their respective country's commitments to take Pak-UK relationship forward and work for shared prosperity reinforced by the strong Pakistani Diaspora and friendship between the two nations.

Secretary Hunt announced the UK Department for International Trade's decision to double the available support for exports to Pakistan from up to £400 million to British Pound one Billion (£ 1 billion) as part of the growing cooperation in economic terms between the two countries.

Qureshi was currently in UK at the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP, for the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).