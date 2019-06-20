UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Announced To Double Its Imports From Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

UK announced to double its imports from Pakistan

alondon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday announced to double its imports from Pakistan from Pound 400 million to Pound 1 billion.

Announcement to this effect was made by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, London.

Qureshi and the British Foreign Secretary on the occasion reaffirmed their respective country's commitments to take Pak-UK relationship forward and work for shared prosperity reinforced by the strong Pakistani Diaspora and friendship between the two nations.

Secretary Hunt announced the UK Department for International Trade's decision to double the available support for exports to Pakistan from up to £400 million to British Pound one Billion (£ 1 billion) as part of the growing cooperation in economic terms between the two countries.

Qureshi was currently in UK at the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP, for the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Shah Mehmood Qureshi London United Kingdom From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bankâ€™s rating ..

32 minutes ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

47 minutes ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

1 hour ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

2 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

1 hour ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.