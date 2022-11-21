UK appeal hearing to rule on 'IS bride'

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A woman who lost her British citizenship after joining the Islamic State group in Syria will on Monday have her case reviewed, with her lawyers arguing that she was a "victim of trafficking".

Shamima Begum is one of hundreds of Europeans whose fate following the 2019 collapse of the so-called Islamic State caliphate has proved a thorny issue for governments.

Begum, then 15, left her home in east London in 2015 with two school friends to travel to Syria, where she married an IS fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.

She was later "found" by British journalists, pregnant in a Syrian camp in February 2019 -- and her apparent lack of remorse in initial interviews drew outrage.

Dubbed an "IS bride", she was stripped by the UK of her British citizenship, leaving her stranded and stateless in Syria's Kurdish-run Roj camp.

Monday's hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) follows a Supreme Court decision last year to refuse her permission to come the UK to fight her citizenship case against the Home Office.