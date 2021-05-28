UrduPoint.com
UK Approves Single Shot Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine

Fri 28th May 2021

UK approves single shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday approved the use of a the single shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced Friday.

"This is a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

