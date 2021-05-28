UK approves single shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday approved the use of a the single shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced Friday.

"This is a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.