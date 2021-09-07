UK awaits fallout from end of jobs support scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The British government's furlough scheme that has supported millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic is close to ending, a move that risks a spike in unemployment according to economists.

Experts, however, do not expect sectors seriously affected by a shortage of staff owing to the virus outbreak and Brexit -- such as road haulage -- to necessarily benefit from the bigger pool of available workers.

"The furlough scheme has played a key role... protecting nearly 12 million jobs over the last 18 months," the Treasury told AFP in a statement ahead of the multi-billion-pound programme finishing at the end of September.

With the UK economy in recovery mode thanks to the lifting of lockdown restrictions at home and abroad, Britain's unemployment rate stands at 4.7 percent, down from a pandemic peak of 5.2 percent at the end of last year.

But the UK already has more than one million job vacancies despite the furlough scheme supporting jobs at a cost of almost £70 billion ($95 billion, 82 billion Euros).

"It is certainly possible, if not likely, that there will be a temporary fall in employment and rise in unemployment in October," noted Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics research group.

"But we think that the strength of the economy will mean that either most of those workers will find a job before long or, more likely, that other unemployed people will find work and offset the decline." Britain's economy rebounded 4.8 percent in the second quarter as the government began relaxing lockdown restrictions amid its fast-paced vaccination programme.

However the country's factories, restaurants and supermarkets are facing stubborn supply problems.

Covid helped spark a supply-chain crisis around the world.

In the UK, multiple lockdowns prompted also a fresh exodus of EU workers who filled many jobs in the logistics, construction and hospitality sectors.

The UK has faced major border delays after Britain's exit from the European Union on January 1, while new immigration rules have disrupted recruitment.