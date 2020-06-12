UrduPoint.com
UK Backtracks On Post-Brexit Import Checks: Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain will apply "light-touch" border checks on goods from the European Union when the Brexit transition period ends this year to help firms hit by the coronavirus crisis, reports on Friday said.

Ministers have ditched plans to introduce a more rigorous regime following pressure from businesses struggling with the fallout from the pandemic, according to the Financial Times and the BBC.

Britain's economy shrank by more than a fifth in April from March -- a record -- as the first full month of its virus lockdown ravaged activity.

The country formally left the EU on January 31 after 47 years of membership, but remains in a transition period until December 31 keeping it inside the bloc's single market and customs union.

With talks on a new trade agreement deadlocked, Britain rejects EU offers to extend the standstill arrangements, a step which would need to be agreed by the end of the month.

However, a government source confirmed it would now adopt a "pragmatic and flexible approach" to post-Brexit goods checks.

"We recognise the impact that coronavirus has had on UK businesses," the source said.

"As we take back control of our laws and our borders at the end of this year, we will take a pragmatic and flexible approach to help business adjust to the changes and opportunities of being outside the single market and the customs union." A spokesman for the Cabinet Office, which is spearheading the preparations, noted the government said earlier this week it will provide an update on its plans "soon".

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, a leading Brexit proponent, unveiled proposals in February to treat all British exports and imports equally after Brexit.

That would have required traders in Britain and the EU to submit customs declarations and face checks on goods, which he said at the time were "necessary" to secure the country's borders and collect taxes.

But the FT said Gove has backtracked and has now accepted that a "temporary light-touch regime" at ports such as Dover would be needed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to talk to the heads of the three main EU institutions -- the commission, parliament and council -- to take stock of the negotiations on Monday, directly joining the talks for the first time.

