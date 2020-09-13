UrduPoint.com
UK-based Pak-Kashmir Diaspora's GPK Supreme Council Strongly Condemns Frequent Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC:

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

UK-based Pak-Kashmir Diaspora's GPK Supreme Council strongly condemns frequent unprovoked Indian firing at LoC:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 13 (APP):Expressing grave concern over India's increased aggressive posture at the frontiers in the region, the Britain-based outfit of the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora fraternity – the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) on Sunday vehemently condemned the frequent unprovoked Indian firing and shelling at various sectors including Tattapani, Dara Sher Khan, sectors at the LoC in AJK State which claimed a life of minor girl besides injuring of a 75 year old man and two local lads.

Chairing the quarterly meeting of the organization in his organisation's head office in London Sunday morning, the GPKSC Chief Raja Sikander Khan condemned occupational Indian troops in the IIOJK for targeting the civilian populous areas at the LoC. He described it cowardly act by the Indian occupying troops in the world acknowledged disputed Indian occupied state.

The GPKSC Chairman said that the continual hostile tactics by India could neither stop the IIOJK from their 73 years old fight from freedom nor can the world be deceived from the continual – rather increased human rights abuses in the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

Speaking on this occasion, the GPKSC President Kala Khan and the organizations' AJK Chapter's President Syed Shabir Hussain said that in order to hoodwink the external world of their crimes and divert the world's attention from the overall worsening situation in the IIOJK, the Indian occupying forces were continually targeting the citizens of Azad Jammu Kashmir dwelling the areas close to this side of the LoC, he added.

Strongly condemning the reign of Indian state terrorism in the turbulent state by the Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kala Khan said youth were being martyred, maimed and injured in fake encounters by the Indian army, the message concluded..

APP / AHR.

