UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Brexit Accord Rules Out Trade Deal With US: Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:40 AM

UK Brexit accord rules out trade deal with US: Trump

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit divorce deal, saying it made it impossible to strike a future commercial agreement with the United States.

"This deal... you can't do it, you can't trade. We can't make a trade deal with the UK," he said in an interview with Brexit campaign figurehead Nigel Farage on the UK's LBC radio.

Trump's comments stand at odds with his previous pledge in September that he was working closely with Johnson to strike a "magnificent trade deal" once Britain left the European Union.

Johnson struck the terms for the UK's departure with Brussels earlier this month but has been unable to push it through parliament.

He hopes a general election, scheduled for December 12, will break the deadlock, giving him a majority that will help him get the enabling legislation approved.

The US president's intervention came effectively on the first full day of campaigning that saw Johnson tour a school and don a white coat for a hospital visit.

In parliament on Wednesday he said he had struck a "fantastic deal" with the EU, and on Thursday promised Britain would meet the latest Brexit deadline of January 31 next year.

Trump told Farage "we can do many times the numbers that we're doing right now -- and certainly much bigger numbers than you're doing under the European Union".

Farage, a close Trump ally, criticised then-US president Barack Obama in 2016 for "interfering" in British democracy after he commented on possible US-UK trade deals post-Brexit.

The former City trader has remained tight-lipped about speculation he could form an electoral pact with Johnson to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote.

Farage's Brexit Party, which won the biggest share of votes at European Parliament elections in May, has its official campaign launch on Friday.

But Trump said: "I'd like to see you and Boris get together because you'd really have some numbers, because you did fantastically in the last election, and he respects you a lot."He added: "I think it'd be a great thing."Farage said he would be "right behind" Johnson but only "if he drops this dreadful deal".

Related Topics

Election UK Prime Minister Barack Obama Parliament Democracy Vote European Union Visit Trump Divorce Brussels United States Brexit January May September December 2016 Agreement Share Election 2018

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

54 minutes ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

54 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

54 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

55 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

59 minutes ago

Total production of Non-Profit Institutions Servin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.