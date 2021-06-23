UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Business Activity Extends Covid Recovery: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:10 PM

UK business activity extends Covid recovery: survey

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Britain's private sector business activity continues to expand at a near-record pace as the economy reopens from Covid lockdown, a key survey showed Wednesday.

The composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) slowed only slightly to 61.7 points in June, compilers IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply said in a statement.

The figure held significantly above the key 50 level to indicate strong expansion after a record performance in May.

"June saw further strong growth in output across the UK private sector," the statement noted.

"Marked increases in output were seen across both the manufacturing and service sectors as the economy continued to reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown earlier in the year." IHS Markit added that businesses took on new staff at an "unprecedented rate" at the end of the second quarter, but warned also over growing inflationary pressures.

The PMI had already soared in May to 62.9, hitting the highest level since the index began in 1998, as manufacturing and services strengthened on easing Covid-19 curbs.

The economy is now expected to rebound in the current second quarter, or three months to June, after shrinking by 1.5 percent in the first quarter.

"Businesses are reporting an ongoing surge in demand in June as the economy reopens, led by the hospitality sector, meaning the second quarter looks to have seen economic growth rebound very sharply from the first quarter's decline," said IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson.

"There are some signs that the rate of expansion appears to have peaked, as both output and new order growth cooled slightly from May's record performances, but full order books and a further loosening of virus-fighting restrictions should nevertheless help ensure growth remains strong as we head through the summer."

Related Topics

Business United Kingdom May June From Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

1 minute ago

PCB Vaccination Drive turns its focus to employees

13 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

18 minutes ago

US Trying to Get India Involved in Military Allian ..

18 minutes ago

Russia, Iraq to Sign Documents on Peaceful Nuclear ..

18 minutes ago

Khawaja Asif secures bail in assets beyond means c ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.