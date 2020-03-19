UrduPoint.com
UK 'can Turn Tide' Of Virus Spread 'within 12 Weeks': PM

Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

UK 'can turn tide' of virus spread 'within 12 weeks': PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he was confident the country can slow the spread of coronavirus in the next three months through tough measures to cut social contact.

"Looking at it all, we can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks... but only if we all take the steps that we have outlined. That's vital. That's how we are going to reduce the peak," he said.

