UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Cancels Autumn Budget Due To Coronavirus: Govt Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

UK cancels autumn budget due to coronavirus: govt source

London, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The British government will not deliver its planned budget later this year due to uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, a finance ministry source said Wednesday.

But finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil new measures to support the economy on Thursday, with the source saying that he "has shown he has been creative in the past and we hope that people will trust us to continue in that vein".

Related Topics

Budget Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

2 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

2 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

2 hours ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.