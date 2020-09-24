UK cancels autumn budget due to coronavirus: govt source

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The British government will not deliver its planned budget later this year due to uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, a finance ministry source said Wednesday.

But finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil new measures to support the economy on Thursday, with the source saying that he "has shown he has been creative in the past and we hope that people will trust us to continue in that vein".