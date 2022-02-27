UK Cancels Reception Queen Was Due To Attend: Palace
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain's foreign minister on Saturday cancelled a diplomatic reception that Queen Elizabeth II, who last week tested positive for coronavirus, had been scheduled to attend, Buckingham Palace said.
"The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Wednesday 2nd March should be postponed," the palace said in a press release.