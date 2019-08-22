UrduPoint.com
UK Cannot Accept Current Agreement On Brexit: Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:00 AM

UK cannot accept current agreement on Brexit: Johnson

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday that the UK cannot accept the current terms of their Brexit deal to leave the European Union.

"Clearly we cannot accept the current withdrawal agreement, arrangements which either divide the UK or lock us into the regulatory and trading arrangements of the EU... without the UK having any say on those matters," Johnson said in Berlin.

