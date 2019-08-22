UK cannot accept current agreement on Brexit: Johnson

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday that the UK cannot accept the current terms of their Brexit deal to leave the European Union.

"Clearly we cannot accept the current withdrawal agreement, arrangements which either divide the UK or lock us into the regulatory and trading arrangements of the EU... without the UK having any say on those matters," Johnson said in Berlin.