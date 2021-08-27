UK car production plummets in July amid chip, staff shortages

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain's car production in July plunged by 37.6 percent year-on-year, mainly driven by the global shortage of semiconductors and staff absence caused by the COVID-19 self-isolation, the British Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said Thursday.

The car manufacturing output in the country was 53,438 units in July, representing the worst July performance since 1956 as manufacturers grappled with "the global shortage of semiconductors and staff absence resulting from the 'pingdemic' as they are "pinged" by the COVID-19 tracing app, with some altering summer shutdown timings to help manage the situation", said the SMMT.

In July, production for the domestic market declined by 38.7 percent yearly to 8,233 while manufacturing for export fell by 37.4 percent to 45,205, said the SMMT.

"These figures lay bare the extremely tough conditions UK car manufacturers continue to face," said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, adding that "while the impact of the 'pingdemic' will lessen as self-isolation rules change, the worldwide shortage of semiconductors shows little sign of abating.

" Notably, more than a quarter, about 26 percent, of all cars made in July were either battery electric (BEV), plug in hybrid (PHEV) or hybrid electric (HEV), the highest share on record, said the SMMT.

Hawes urged the British government to offer continuing efforts to underpin the industry, saying "government can help by continuing the supportive COVID measures currently in place and boosting our competitiveness with a reduction in energy levies and business rates for a sector that is strategically important in delivering net zero."England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. More than 87 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 76 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

