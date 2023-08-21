Open Menu

UK Child-killer Nurse Facing Life Sentence

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A British nurse will be sentenced on Monday for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others while they were in her care.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five boys and two girls, making her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern history.

She was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

The prosecution said Letby attacked her young and often prematurely born victims by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

Following a trial that started in October, a jury at Manchester Crown Court ended more than 110 hours of deliberations on Friday.

The jury cleared Letby of two counts of attempted murder and were unable to reach decisions on six other counts of attempted murder.

But the multiple guilty verdicts for murder mean Letby faces the prospect of never being released from prison.

Letby fought back tears in the dock as the jury returned their first guilty decisions earlier in August.

She was not in court for the final verdicts and has reportedly told her lawyers she will not attend her sentencing.

