UrduPoint.com

UK Claims Post-Brexit Win By Sealing Trans-Pacific Trade Pact Membership

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 08:50 AM

UK claims post-Brexit win by sealing trans-Pacific trade pact membership

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The UK will join 11 other countries in a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Friday, in the country's biggest post-Brexit trade deal following nearly two years of talks.

Britain will be the first new member since the creation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2018, and the first European country in the bloc.

The trade grouping will include more than 500 million people and account for 15 percent of global GDP once the UK becomes its 12th member, according to Sunak's office.

It said Britain's admission -- after 21 months of "intense negotiations" -- puts the country "at the heart of a dynamic group of economies" and was evidence of "seizing the opportunities of our new post-Brexit trade freedoms".

The development fulfils a key pledge of Brexit supporters that, outside the European Union, the UK could capitalise on joining other trade blocs with faster-growing economies than those closer to home.

Critics have argued that such ventures will struggle to compensate for the economic damage sustained by leaving the EU, the world's largest trading bloc and collective economy.

"We are at our heart an open and free-trading nation, and this deal demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms," Sunak said in a statement announcing the deal.

"As part of CPTPP, the UK is now in a prime position in the global economy to seize opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation." The CPTPP is the successor to a previous trans-Pacific trade pact that the United States withdrew from under former President Donald Trump in 2017.

Its members include fellow G7 members Canada and Japan, and historic UK allies Australia and New Zealand.

The remaining members are Mexico, Chile and Peru, along with Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Brunei.

In Tokyo, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno welcomed the announcement.

"The UK is a global strategic partner and also an important trading and investment partner," he told reporters.

Its accession "will have great meaning for forming a free and fair economic order," he added.

Despite rising geopolitical tensions, in particular with Canberra, China formally applied to join the bloc in 2021.

All existing members must reach a consensus for a new country to enter the CPTPP.

Matsuno said Japan would need to examine whether China and other nations hoping to join can meet the required conditions, and would also consider the "strategic viewpoint" and Japanese public opinion.

Since Britain quit the EU's single market in 2021, it has been trying to strike bilateral deals to boost its international trade -- and flagging economy.

London has so far inked agreements with far-flung allies including Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, and is in talks with India and Canada.

However, a prized pact with the United States remains stalled.

The UK applied to join the CPTPP in February 2021, kicking off talks later that year in June.

London and the other existing members are poised to take the "final legal and administrative steps required" before Britain will formally sign later this year, Sunak's Downing Street office said.

It will boost the UK economy by £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) over the long term, it added, citing estimates.

More than 99 percent of UK goods exported to member countries will now be eligible for zero tariffs, including key British exports such as cars, chocolate, machinery and whisky, it added.

British exports to them were already worth £60.5 billion in the year to the end of September 2022, and are expected to grow once inside the CPTPP, according to Downing Street.

The UK's dominant services industry will also benefit from "reduced red tape and greater access to growing Pacific markets with an appetite for high-quality UK products and services," it said.

Matthew Fell, interim head of Britain's CBI business lobby, called the deal "a real milestone for the UK and for British industry".

"Membership reinforces the UK's commitment to building partnerships in an increasingly fragmented world," he said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Australia Exports Business China Canada European Union Trump Canberra Tokyo Singapore United Kingdom Brunei Peru Japan Chile United States Malaysia Mexico Vietnam Brexit February June September 2017 2018 Market From Government Agreement Industry Billion Million Jobs New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

9 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

9 hours ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

9 hours ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.