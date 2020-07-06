UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coffee Chain Pret Facing Jobs Fallout From Virus Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

UK coffee chain Pret facing jobs fallout from virus lockdown

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :British coffee and sandwich chain Pret a Manger will shut 30 UK shops after demand dived during the coronavirus lockdown, the company said Monday as it eyed 1,000 job cuts.

Pret, which currently has 550 outlets worldwide, has decided to close 30 of its 410 UK branches and reduce staffing levels due to the "significant impact" of the outbreak on its operating costs and cashflow, the company said in the statement.

AFP understands the measures could see Pret shed 1,000 staff members, or one eighth of its total workforce in Britain.

"Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Pret has faced significant operating losses," the company said.

"While the business has reopened over 300 UK shops and established an effective new operating model to protect customers and team members, footfall and sales remain down across the UK.

"Sales across UK shops are 74 percent down year on year. Pret is also experiencing a much slower recovery in the UK, in comparison to the other countries it trades in.

"As a result, 30 shops across the UK will be closed permanently in the second half of 2020.

"The business has also made the difficult decision to reduce shop teams across its remaining UK shops to reflect the lower levels of demand."Monday's gloomy news comes after SSP, the British owner of food outlets in railway stations and airports worldwide, said last week it may cut up to 5,000 UK jobs as the coronavirus pandemic keeps its customers away.

Pret had purchased smaller British rival EAT last year as it sought to tap into growing UK popularity of vegetarian and vegan food.

Related Topics

Business Company Job United Kingdom May 2020 Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

46 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.