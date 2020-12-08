UrduPoint.com
UK Competition Watchdog Launches Probe Into Asda Sale

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

UK competition watchdog launches probe into Asda sale

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Tuesday launched a competition probe into the takeover of supermarket giant Asda by billionaire brothers who run petrol stations and food outlets worldwide.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement that it has decided to being a formal phase one investigation, after the European Commission decided to refer the matter to the UK.

The watchdog said it would examine whether the Asda takeover will result "in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services".

US retail giant Walmart in October agreed to sell its British supermarket division Asda to the Issa brothers and a private equity group for £6.8 billion ($8.7 billion, 7.4 billion Euros).

