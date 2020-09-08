UrduPoint.com
UK Concern At Rising Virus Infections Among Young

London, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The UK government on Tuesday imposed tougher coronavirus restrictions in northwest England, as it voiced fears about rising infection rates among younger people.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the "very significant rise" in positive tests to 120 cases per 100,000 people in Bolton, near Manchester, was now the highest in the country.

"The rise in cases in Bolton is partly due to socialising by people in their 20s and 30s. We know this from contact tracing," he told parliament in a statement.

Hancock announced curbs on hospitality venues in Bolton, including reduced opening hours, and a ban on locals from socialising with others from outside their household.

The latest targeted local restrictions come as the government tries to get the economy moving again after months of lockdown imposed in late March.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

