UK Condemns Charges Against Myanmar's Suu Kyi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

London, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday condemned the charges filed against Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and called for her immediate release.

"We condemn the detention and charges against Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials. They must be released immediately and have charges removed," Raab tweeted.

