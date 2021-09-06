UrduPoint.com

UK Condemns Jailing Of Belarus Opposition Activists

London, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain on Monday condemned the jailing in Belarus of opposition activists Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak, calling it an "assault on the defenders of democracy and freedom".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said President Alexander Lukashenko's regime "must halt this repression and release all political detainees".

