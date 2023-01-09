UrduPoint.com

UK Condemns Raids Of Key Government Buildings In Brazil By Bolsonaro Supporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UK condemns raids of key government buildings in Brazil by Bolsonaro supporters

LONDON, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Britain on Monday condemned the invasion of top government buildings in Brazil, including its Congress and Supreme Court, by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

"I condemn any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter, referring to the incidents that occurred on Sunday.

"President @LulaOficial (Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) and his government has the United Kingdom's full support, and I look forward to building on our countries' close ties in the years ahead," he added.

Underlining the UK's support to Brazilian democracy, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had said earlier that "the violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable." On Sunday, Bolsonaro supporters managed to invade and ransack three branches of the government in the capital Brasilia -- the Planalto Palace, or President's office, Congress, and the Supreme Federal Court -- until they were eventually contained by security forces.

Earlier on Monday, Brazilian police said that at least 300 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro were arrested.

Bolsonaro left the country two days prior to Lula's Jan. 1 inauguration for a third term as president and is currently residing in Orlando, Florida in the US.

He insisted in a tweet that "peaceful demonstrations, in the form of the law, are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017," are not within the rules.

After Lula's election victory last October, Bolsonaro supporters demonstrated, many blocking highways across the country and pushing for the military to intervene against the leftist leader.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court Police Democracy Twitter Brasilia Orlando Florida Brazil United Kingdom October Congress Sunday 2017 Government Top Court

Recent Stories

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

2 hours ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

2 hours ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

3 hours ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.