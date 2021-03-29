UrduPoint.com
UK Conglomerate Sued Over Rape Allegations By Malawi Tea Workers

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A UK-based conglomerate and a plantation owner in Malawi which supplies some of Britain's biggest tea brands are being sued in London over allegations of rampant sexual violence against female workers.

British legal firm Leigh Day said on Sunday that it wanted financial redress for the women from their Malawi employer, Lujeri Tea Estates, and its British parent company PGI Group Ltd.

The complaint filed in London's High Court says women harvesting tea and macadamia nuts for Lujeri in southern Malawi were subject to at least 10 instances of rape and other violence at the hands of male supervisors.

One 39-year-old mother of two began to be sexually harassed by a supervisor soon after she started work for Lujeri as a macadamia picker in early 2018, and her pay was docked when she refused his demands, according to Leigh Day.

"After several more weeks of harassment, the supervisor raped the claimant and she became pregnant as a result, and later gave birth to a stillborn son in December 2019," it said.

In its lawsuit, Leigh Day argues that PGI Group and Lujeri were negligent in their duty of care towards the female employees.

