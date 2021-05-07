UK: Conservatives win historic Labour seat in by-election

LONDON,May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :In a historic feat, Britain's ruling Conservative Party won the by-election in a key northeast constituency on Friday, a seat that had been in the hands of the opposition Labour Party since its creation in 1974.

Jill Mortimer won the seat in Hartlepool for the center-right Conservatives with almost double the votes of her center-left Labour rival, making for a sensational 16-point swing from Labour to Conservative.

The port town of Hartlepool is in the northeast of England, historically a Labour stronghold.

Mortimer said in her victory speech: "Labour have taken people in Hartlepool for granted for too long.

"I heard this time and time again on the doorstep, and people have had enough and now, through this result, the people have spoken and have made it clear it is time for change." Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson is expected to visit Hartlepool later.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Mike Hill, set to face a tribunal later this year into allegations of sexual harassment. He has denied the claims.

Although Labour has held Hartlepool for decades, the national UK government has been run by the Conservatives for the past 11 years, ever since they returned to power in 2010.