UK Cops Flak Over Carbon-neutral Pledges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 12:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :As world leaders and environmental experts meet at the COP27 climate change talks in Egypt, last year's host Britain is under scrutiny about its commitment to tackling global warming.

London has ambitious long-standing targets to help try to stop the increase in temperatures and has enshrined in law its 2050 pledge for carbon neutrality.

It has vowed under the Paris agreement to cut carbon emissions by 68 percent by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

Nevertheless, ministers have come under fire from environmental pressure groups and the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC), a UK body which advises the government.

