UK Coronavirus Cases Top 14 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

UK coronavirus cases top 14 mln

LONDON, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Britain reported another 179,756 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 14,015,065, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also reported a further 231 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 149,515, with 17,988 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

New data revealed that the epicentre of the current COVID outbreak in Britain has moved from London to the North West of England.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency's latest surveillance report also showed a sharp rise in hospital admissions in older people, especially those aged over 85.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that more than 20 National Health Service (NHS) trusts have now declared a critical incident.

