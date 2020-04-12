UrduPoint.com
UK Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 10,000: Health Ministry

Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

UK coronavirus death toll passes 10,000: Health ministry

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's coronavirus death toll has passed 10,000, after another 737 people died from the virus in the latest count, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The country has now recorded 10,612 deaths in hospitals from COVID-19.

The increase was lower than the nearly 1,000 fatalities recorded on each of the previous two days, but means Britain still has one of the highest COVID-19 daily death rates globally.

