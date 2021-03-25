UrduPoint.com
UK Court Blocks Appeal In Johnny Depp Libel Case

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

UK court blocks appeal in Johnny Depp libel case

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp was on Thursday blocked from appealing against a London court ruling that upheld claims in a newspaper article that he beat his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Judges at the Court of Appeal said the original judgement in the actor's libel action against news Group Newspapers was "full and fair".

The trial judge "gave thorough reasons for his conclusions which have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law", they added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

