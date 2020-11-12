UK Covid 19 deaths pass 50,000: official data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 50,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Britain have now died, official figures showed Wednesday, with another 595 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Britain's death toll now stands at 50,365, the highest in Europe, with another 22,950 testing positive for the disease over the last day, according to government data.