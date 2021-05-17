UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Covid-19 Restrictions Eased Despite Variant Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

UK Covid-19 restrictions eased despite variant concerns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Most of the UK takes a major step towards normality on Monday as coronavirus restrictions are eased, despite concerns over the spread of a more transmissible variant of the disease.

Across England, Wales and most of Scotland, indoor hospitality in pubs, restaurants and cafés returns and cinemas, museums and sports venues are to open their doors for the first time in months.

But easing will not come until May 24 for Northern Ireland.

People and families will also be able to meet with some restrictions inside private houses and international travel will resume to selected nations including Portugal.

"Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising," he added.

While leaving Monday's easing in place, Johnson last week warned the complete lifting of Covid-19 measures on June 21 could be put in jeopardy by a more transmissible variant that was first detected in India.

- Accelerated vaccinations - On Sunday, Johnson said government data did not show the public National Health Service (NHS) under too much pressure.

He added that second vaccine doses would be brought forward to protect the over-50s and clinically vulnerable people as measures are lifted and a new variant spreads.

Britain, one of the worst-hit countries in the world with over 127,000 deaths, has also seen a rapid deployment of vaccines with over 20 million people now fully vaccinated.

According to government data, the variant that first emerged in India is spreading in Britain with cases of the strain rising from 520 to 1,313 last week, centred around the northern towns of Bolton and Blackburn.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government could "stay on course" thanks to a "high degree of confidence" that vaccines would stand up to the strain.

He also said the "vast majority" of people in hospital in Bolton with the new variant had been eligible for vaccination but had not come forward.

-'Spread like wildfire'- Hancock warned the new strain could "spread like wildfire amongst the unvaccinated groups" and did not rule out localised restrictions.

Scotland's western city of Glasgow and northeastern Moray area are upholding existing restrictions due to a surge in cases.

Last week, Johnson committed to a full, independent public inquiry into his government's handling of the coronavirus.

He has been accused of dithering over a third national lockdown in early January, as surging Covid-19 infections lifted hospital admissions and death rates.

Experts and opposition politicians have also blamed Johnson for not restricting travel from India sooner as Covid-19 cases mounted there.

But the Conservative government's popularity has enjoyed a "vaccine bounce" from the jabs rollout, with a strong showing in local elections in England.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said Sunday that "one of the highest vaccine uptake rates in the world" had been crucial to the speedy progress.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Sports Progress Glasgow Hancock Wales Ireland United Kingdom Portugal January May June Sunday From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

8 hours ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

11 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

13 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

14 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.