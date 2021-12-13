UrduPoint.com

UK COVID Alert Level Raised To Second Highest Tier Amid Increasing Omicron Cases

UK COVID alert level raised to second highest tier amid increasing Omicron cases

LONDON, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Britain's COVID alert level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4 "in light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases", British chief medical officers said in a joint statement Sunday.

In the statement, the four chief medical officers and the National Health Service (NHS) England national medical director said the emergence of Omicron "adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services." "Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced," said the statement.

The statement suggested people should continue to "take sensible precautions including ventilating rooms, using face coverings, testing regularly and isolating when symptomatic."Level 4 means the virus is "in general circulation" and "transmission is high and direct COVID-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising."

