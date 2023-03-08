UrduPoint.com

UK Defends Asylum Plan After Nazi Comparison

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

UK defends asylum plan after Nazi comparison

London, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Britain Wednesday hit back at critics including the United Nations and football presenter Gary Lineker, after he compared its new plan on illegal immigration to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.

The Conservative government intends to outlaw asylum claims by all illegal arrivals and transfer them elsewhere, such as Rwanda, in a bid to stop thousands of migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats.

Rights groups and the United Nations said the legislation would make Britain itself an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.

"I am deeply concerned at this legislation," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a statement.

"All people compelled to leave their country of origin to seek safety and dignity abroad are entitled to the full respect of their human rights, regardless of their migration status or mode of arrival.

" Presenting the Illegal Migration Bill in the UK parliament, Home Secretary Suella Braverman attached a letter conceding that she could not confirm yet whether the plan respected European human rights law.

But in a round of broadcast interviews, the interior minister insisted the government was within its rights to stop the seaborne migrants, who she said could total 80,000 this year.

"We're not breaking the law," she told Sky news, claiming support from the "vast majority" of the British public.

"We are very confident that our measures that we've announced yesterday (Tuesday) are in compliance with our international law obligations."

Related Topics

Football United Nations Interior Minister Parliament Germany Gary United Kingdom Rwanda All From Government

Recent Stories

NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerm ..

NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerment for socioeconomic developm ..

7 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

26 minutes ago
 Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice ..

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advanc ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

1 hour ago
 First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.