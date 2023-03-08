UK defends asylum plan after Nazi comparison

London, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Britain Wednesday hit back at critics including the United Nations and football presenter Gary Lineker, after he compared its new plan on illegal immigration to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.

The Conservative government intends to outlaw asylum claims by all illegal arrivals and transfer them elsewhere, such as Rwanda, in a bid to stop thousands of migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats.

Rights groups and the United Nations said the legislation would make Britain itself an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.

"I am deeply concerned at this legislation," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a statement.

"All people compelled to leave their country of origin to seek safety and dignity abroad are entitled to the full respect of their human rights, regardless of their migration status or mode of arrival.

" Presenting the Illegal Migration Bill in the UK parliament, Home Secretary Suella Braverman attached a letter conceding that she could not confirm yet whether the plan respected European human rights law.

But in a round of broadcast interviews, the interior minister insisted the government was within its rights to stop the seaborne migrants, who she said could total 80,000 this year.

"We're not breaking the law," she told Sky news, claiming support from the "vast majority" of the British public.

"We are very confident that our measures that we've announced yesterday (Tuesday) are in compliance with our international law obligations."